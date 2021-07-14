Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$18.90. Algonquin Power & Utilities shares last traded at C$18.70, with a volume of 1,071,806 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AQN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. CSFB set a C$16.50 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.42.

The stock has a market cap of C$11.44 billion and a PE ratio of 10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.71, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.80.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$803.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$687.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.8004283 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.171 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 2,000 shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.60, for a total transaction of C$37,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at C$833,838.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

