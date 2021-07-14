Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Short Interest Update

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the June 15th total of 303,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Alico by 42.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alico by 276.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alico by 5.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Alico in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Alico by 100.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alico stock opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $260.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.12. Alico has a 52 week low of $26.55 and a 52 week high of $36.13.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $55.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.70 million. Alico had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 27.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alico will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is -833.33%.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

