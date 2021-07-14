Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Gap Down to $33.50

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.50, but opened at $32.59. Alkami Technology shares last traded at $32.79, with a volume of 271 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALKT shares. William Blair started coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. started coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.13.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $33.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkami Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

