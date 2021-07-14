Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Gap Up to $189.25

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $189.25, but opened at $195.00. Allegiant Travel shares last traded at $192.32, with a volume of 9,304 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.33.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.59.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 120.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
