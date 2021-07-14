Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Gap Up to $189.25

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $189.25, but opened at $195.00. Allegiant Travel shares last traded at $192.32, with a volume of 9,304 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.59.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.87 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 120.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

