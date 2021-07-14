Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 685,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 55,991 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Allegion worth $86,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Allegion by 4,115.4% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,300 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $181,337.00. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 7,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.55, for a total transaction of $1,012,993.45. Insiders have sold a total of 34,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,758,406 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $134.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.68. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $94.01 and a 52-week high of $144.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLE. Barclays upgraded Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Longbow Research raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.14.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

