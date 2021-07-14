Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,018.68

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,018.68 ($13.31) and last traded at GBX 1,005.55 ($13.14), with a volume of 11865 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,012 ($13.22).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.84, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 978.29. The company has a market capitalization of £3.15 billion and a PE ratio of 14.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Alliance Trust’s previous dividend of $3.60. This represents a yield of 0.39%. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.20%.

In other Alliance Trust news, insider Christopher Samuel purchased 55 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, with a total value of £544.50 ($711.39).

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

