Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.95

Allied Minds plc (LON:ALM)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 21.95 ($0.29) and traded as high as GBX 22 ($0.29). Allied Minds shares last traded at GBX 21.30 ($0.28), with a volume of 1,852,931 shares.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 46 ($0.60) price target on shares of Allied Minds in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 21.95. The company has a market capitalization of £51.41 million and a P/E ratio of -1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.16.

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

