Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$46.08. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment shares last traded at C$45.93, with a volume of 183,991 shares.
A number of analysts have issued reports on AP.UN shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$42.25 to C$44.50 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.36.
The company has a market cap of C$5.85 billion and a PE ratio of 17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$44.76.
Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.
