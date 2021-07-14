Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.47

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.47 and last traded at $22.53, with a volume of 6148 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.02.

ALLO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.75.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $38.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 426,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,790,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $249,723.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 236,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,916,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,969 shares of company stock worth $720,223 over the last ninety days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

