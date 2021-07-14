AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.76

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.76 and last traded at $17.91, with a volume of 2923 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALVR. Zacks Investment Research raised AlloVir from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AlloVir from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ann M. Leen sold 150,000 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $3,412,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 55.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALVR. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AlloVir by 8,394.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 910,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,997,000 after acquiring an additional 899,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AlloVir by 30.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,373,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,530,000 after acquiring an additional 558,523 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AlloVir by 6,076.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after acquiring an additional 490,427 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AlloVir by 826.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 280,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 250,039 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in AlloVir by 13.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,179,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,610,000 after acquiring an additional 140,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

About AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

