AllSafe Reaches Market Capitalization of $275,649.25 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $275,649.25 and approximately $44.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AllSafe has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0301 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

