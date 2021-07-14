Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MDRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MDRX) will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.25. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions also posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $19.00.

In related news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $877,000.00. Also, Director Michael Klayko sold 28,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $504,840.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 209,600 shares of company stock worth $3,707,288.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

