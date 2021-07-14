Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST) Short Interest Update

Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 94.0% from the June 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 690,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ALST opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Allstar Health Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05.
About Allstar Health Brands
Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Allstar Health Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstar Health Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.