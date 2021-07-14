Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) EVP Sells $1,219,075.52 in Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $1,219,075.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Laurie Keating also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $267,036.00.

NASDAQ ALNY traded down $5.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.34. The company had a trading volume of 592,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.24. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.29 and a fifty-two week high of $180.24.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $177.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 308.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALNY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.07.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

