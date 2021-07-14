Alpaca Finance Trading 11.8% Lower Over Last Week (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001570 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and $15.72 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00042821 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00117870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.25 or 0.00152885 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,801.40 or 0.99806372 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.15 or 0.00949805 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 19,905,186 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,686 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

