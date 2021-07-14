Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Tops $0.63 on Major Exchanges

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001916 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $180.48 million and $70.38 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00050804 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002426 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00013901 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002369 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,579,035 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

