Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Increased by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,828 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.9% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.08% of Alphabet worth $1,096,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Alphabet by 5.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 182,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,073,000 after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,672,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,519.32.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total transaction of $9,043,196.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $165,473,488 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $27.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,647.26. 24,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,370. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,640.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,460.48.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

