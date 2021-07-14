Alphabet Inc. (NYSE:GOOG) Director Sergey Brin Sells 13,889 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NYSE:GOOG) Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,357.28, for a total transaction of $32,740,261.92.

Sergey Brin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,349.08, for a total transaction of $32,626,372.12.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,494.51, for a total transaction of $34,646,249.39.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,531.21, for a total transaction of $35,155,975.69.

GOOG opened at $2,619.89 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,640.84.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

