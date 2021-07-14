Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

APELY opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.52. Alps Alpine has a twelve month low of $19.72 and a twelve month high of $33.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alps Alpine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components.

