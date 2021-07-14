Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

APELY opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.52. Alps Alpine has a twelve month low of $19.72 and a twelve month high of $33.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alps Alpine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

About Alps Alpine

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components.

