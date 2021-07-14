AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at Raymond James

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$24.50 to C$32.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. CSFB increased their price target on AltaGas from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AltaGas from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AltaGas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.20.

Shares of AltaGas stock traded up C$0.04 on Wednesday, hitting C$26.35. The stock had a trading volume of 299,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,568. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$15.53 and a twelve month high of C$26.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.37 billion and a PE ratio of 20.60.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that AltaGas will post 1.7799999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,172,600.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

