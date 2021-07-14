AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.58

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$26.58 and last traded at C$26.57, with a volume of 56841 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$26.31.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29. The firm has a market cap of C$7.44 billion and a PE ratio of 20.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$24.98.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.80 billion. Research analysts predict that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.7799999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.0833 dividend. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.97%.

In other news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total value of C$26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,172,600.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

