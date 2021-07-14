Altimeter Capital Management LP Has $308.27 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Altimeter Capital Management LP cut its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,454,989 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,511,734 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up 2.2% of Altimeter Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Altimeter Capital Management LP owned 0.16% of salesforce.com worth $308,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 393,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $87,493,000 after purchasing an additional 116,411 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in salesforce.com by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 219.9% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 7,484 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.16, for a total value of $4,863,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 2,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $656,297.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,589 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,120.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 398,789 shares of company stock worth $95,295,910. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $241.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,219,870. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.39. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $181.93 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $223.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.31.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

