Altimeter Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 101.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 252,000 shares during the quarter. SEA comprises 0.8% of Altimeter Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Altimeter Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of SEA worth $111,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in SEA in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in SEA by 98.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 49,722 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after purchasing an additional 24,722 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its position in SEA by 28.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,686 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its position in SEA by 44.3% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Robotti Robert raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 30,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. New Street Research started coverage on SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.58.

Shares of NYSE:SE traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $282.24. 51,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,741. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.24 and a beta of 1.30. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $101.70 and a 1-year high of $297.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

