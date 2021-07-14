Altimeter Capital Management LP Sells 125,700 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Altimeter Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 92.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125,700 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up approximately 0.2% of Altimeter Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Altimeter Capital Management LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $24,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $901,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Booking by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Booking by 729.6% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,309,000 after purchasing an additional 145,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Booking by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,684,000 after purchasing an additional 76,744 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking stock traded up $4.61 on Wednesday, hitting $2,193.05. 2,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,268.79. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,589.00 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

