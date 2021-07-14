ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Insider Sophia Randolph Sells 7,387 Shares

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $405,546.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ALXO stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.99. The company had a trading volume of 105,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,882. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $117.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.44.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in ALX Oncology by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,628,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,973,000 after acquiring an additional 145,731 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 1.9% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 978,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,162,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 1,143.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 336,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,799,000 after acquiring an additional 309,255 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 50.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,058,000 after acquiring an additional 91,149 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALXO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.71.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

