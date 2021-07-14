Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Major Shareholder Milton C. Ault III Purchases 8,100 Shares

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $49,815.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alzamend Neuro stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,625,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,231. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $33.55.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

