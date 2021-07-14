Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Cut by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357,355 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 16,636 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.7% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Amazon.com worth $1,099,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 23,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $71,473,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,626 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,972,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,667,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN traded up $18.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,695.93. 66,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,487,654. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,364.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,165.46.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

