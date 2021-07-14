Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 19,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 286,465 shares.The stock last traded at $15.03 and had previously closed at $14.97.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.41.
Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.20. The company had revenue of $129.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. Ambac Financial Group had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 39.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.75) EPS.
About Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC)
Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.
