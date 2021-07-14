Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 19,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 286,465 shares.The stock last traded at $15.03 and had previously closed at $14.97.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.41.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.20. The company had revenue of $129.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. Ambac Financial Group had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 39.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.75) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Ambac Financial Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. regents capital Ltd bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Ambac Financial Group by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 114,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 59,651 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,014,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Ambac Financial Group by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 72,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 37,678 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

