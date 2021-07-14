Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Short Interest Update

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 375.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

AMBBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Danske upgraded shares of Ambu A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Ambu A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ambu A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

AMBBY stock opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.81. Ambu A/S has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $58.40.

Ambu A/S develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. It provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics. The company offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes and monitors, as well as related airway management products comprising video laryngoscopes, double and single lumen tubes, and endobronchial blockers; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

