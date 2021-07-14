America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NYSE:ATAX) CEO Buys $12,929.35 in Stock

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NYSE:ATAX) CEO Kenneth Rogozinski acquired 2,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $12,929.35.

Shares of NYSE:ATAX opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $7.11.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

