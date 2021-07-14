American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.22% of American Equity Investment Life worth $6,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEL. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $251,873,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $39,492,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth $31,530,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 37.2% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,957,000 after acquiring an additional 850,936 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 52.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,258,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,211,000 after acquiring an additional 777,238 shares during the period. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEL has been the topic of several research reports. upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

NYSE AEL opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.49. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $497.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.14 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 19.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $184,351.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,124 shares in the company, valued at $4,423,620.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,723 shares of company stock worth $1,321,179. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

