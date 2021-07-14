American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFINP) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.58 and last traded at $26.58. Approximately 10,842 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 17,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.60.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

