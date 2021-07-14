American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.33% of American National Bankshares worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $589,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $2,061,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in American National Bankshares by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American National Bankshares by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMNB opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.42. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The company has a market cap of $333.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.13.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.30. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $28.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 million. As a group, analysts forecast that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 39.56%.

AMNB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American National Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

