Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 70.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,287,484 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,176,620 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.90% of Tapestry worth $217,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 62.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Tapestry by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,985 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,090 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in Tapestry by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,646 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $41.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.53. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.77.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

