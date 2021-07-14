Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Short Interest Update

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a decrease of 86.3% from the June 15th total of 361,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ames National by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,961,000 after purchasing an additional 45,276 shares in the last quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ames National by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 209,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after buying an additional 41,578 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ames National by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 24,546 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ames National by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 21,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ames National by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ames National stock opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Ames National has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $27.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.95.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

