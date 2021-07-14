Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Director Acquires $14,400.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $14,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FOLD traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $8.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,557,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.12. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.85% and a negative net margin of 95.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on FOLD. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.54.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

