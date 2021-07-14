Amon (AMN) Price Tops $0.0033

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 14th. Amon has a total market cap of $2.33 million and $1,224.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Amon has traded down 15.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Amon alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00051349 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015216 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.30 or 0.00822812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005423 BTC.

About Amon

AMN is a coin. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 711,344,960 coins. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . The official website for Amon is amon.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.