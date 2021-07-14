Analysts Anticipate Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NYSE:ADPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.05 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NYSE:ADPT) will announce $32.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Adaptive Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.54 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies posted sales of $20.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will report full year sales of $150.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $148.30 million to $152.95 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $208.43 million, with estimates ranging from $197.50 million to $216.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Adaptive Biotechnologies.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ADPT opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $71.25.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 2,500 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 20,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $773,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,259 shares of company stock worth $5,198,782.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.