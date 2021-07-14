Analysts Anticipate Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NYSE:AMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.62 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NYSE:AMD) to report $3.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices posted sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 87.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year sales of $14.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.59 billion to $14.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.98 billion to $17.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Advanced Micro Devices.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $90.26 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $52.26 and a 12 month high of $99.23.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $4,457,750.00. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,535,104.40. Insiders sold 226,288 shares of company stock valued at $18,446,329 in the last ninety days.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.