Analysts Anticipate Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.96 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will report sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.97 billion. Avery Dennison posted sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year sales of $7.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.78 billion to $7.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $8.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVY. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.45.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $208.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.59. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $111.44 and a 1-year high of $226.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,060,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,663,930,000 after buying an additional 2,389,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,259,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,149,593,000 after buying an additional 166,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,342,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth $125,624,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,889,000 after buying an additional 30,963 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

