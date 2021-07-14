Analysts Anticipate Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.96 Billion

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will report sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.97 billion. Avery Dennison posted sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year sales of $7.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.78 billion to $7.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $8.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVY. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.45.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $208.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.59. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $111.44 and a 1-year high of $226.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,060,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,663,930,000 after buying an additional 2,389,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,259,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,149,593,000 after buying an additional 166,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,342,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth $125,624,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,889,000 after buying an additional 30,963 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avery Dennison (AVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.