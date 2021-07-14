Analysts Anticipate Fulton Financial Co. (NYSE:FULT) to Post $0.31 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Fulton Financial Co. (NYSE:FULT) will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.33. Fulton Financial reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fulton Financial.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $198,900.00.

FULT opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $18.41.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

