Analysts Anticipate KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for KE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KE will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow KE.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BEKE shares. 86 Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. China Renaissance Securities upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on KE in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. KE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.96.

Shares of BEKE stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $39.00. 2,420,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,416,990. KE has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $34.94 billion and a PE ratio of 260.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in KE during the 1st quarter worth about $5,956,243,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,940,000 after buying an additional 3,700,747 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 6,387,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,939,000 after buying an additional 3,072,931 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,592,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,555,000 after buying an additional 2,953,956 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,167,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,127,000 after buying an additional 2,535,744 shares during the period. 30.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

