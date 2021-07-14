Analysts Anticipate LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LPLA) to Announce $1.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LPLA) will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LPL Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61. LPL Financial posted earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LPL Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.48 to $9.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LPL Financial.

LPLA opened at $136.69 on Wednesday. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $73.14 and a twelve month high of $159.74.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $2,407,869.54. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 50,905 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $7,859,222.95. Insiders sold 117,107 shares of company stock valued at $17,684,201 over the last 90 days.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

