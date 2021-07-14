Analysts Anticipate NVIDIA Co. (NYSE:NVDA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.34 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. (NYSE:NVDA) will announce $6.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.30 billion. NVIDIA posted sales of $3.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year sales of $24.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.88 billion to $25.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $27.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.16 billion to $29.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NVIDIA.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA stock opened at $810.00 on Wednesday. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $391.08 and a 52 week high of $835.00.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.22, for a total transaction of $2,852,880.00. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total transaction of $4,451,880.00.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NVIDIA (NVDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.