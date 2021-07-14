Analysts Anticipate Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) to announce sales of $3.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 million and the highest is $4.20 million. Sol-Gel Technologies posted sales of $1.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 188.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year sales of $20.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.63 million to $28.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $82.12 million, with estimates ranging from $32.50 million to $154.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on SLGL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sol-Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sol-Gel Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Sol-Gel Technologies stock opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.06. The company has a market cap of $251.82 million, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.39. Sol-Gel Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

