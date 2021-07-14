Analysts Anticipate Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. Varex Imaging posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 235%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of Varex Imaging stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $26.64. 91,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.91.

In related news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 25.7% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

