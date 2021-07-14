Analysts Anticipate Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) to Post $1.63 EPS

Brokerages predict that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.97. Wintrust Financial posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 379.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

WTFC traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $73.49. 364,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.28 and a fifty-two week high of $87.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,212,000 after purchasing an additional 314,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,581,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,707,000 after acquiring an additional 22,989 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,671,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,708,000 after acquiring an additional 195,175 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,640,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,375,000 after acquiring an additional 515,212 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,444,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

