Analysts Expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Will Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Brokerages expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.16. Armstrong World Industries reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 37.17%. The business had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AWI. Truist raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.70.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,898 shares of company stock worth $1,032,143 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth $22,317,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of NYSE:AWI traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.84. The company had a trading volume of 334,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $110.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

