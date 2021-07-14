Analysts Expect Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) will announce $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Avaya posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 775%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 100.08% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

AVYA stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.01. 1,405,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.12. Avaya has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.24 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVYA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Avaya during the first quarter worth about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avaya during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Avaya during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Avaya during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avaya during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

