Analysts Expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Analysts forecast that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BTRS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BTRS.

Get BTRS alerts:

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.95 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BTRS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $36,971,728.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clare Hart bought 10,000 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $128,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,931.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,710,812 shares of company stock valued at $43,547,374 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in BTRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in BTRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BTRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in BTRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BTRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTRS stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.69. The company had a trading volume of 595,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.84. BTRS has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BTRS (BTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.